David Porter, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the son of Dorothy Beacham Porter and the late William M Porter, Jr.
David was preceded in death by his sister Carol Lynn Porter. He is survived by cousins Jan Beacham Blakeslee, Risa (Doug) DeShields, Jeannine (Steve) Williams and a host of friends and relatives who loved him.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 beginning at 1pm. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Fragile X Foundation at www.fragilex.org in his memory.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 23, 2019