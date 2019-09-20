Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Hampton "Hamp" Shuford Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory 334 2nd Street NW Hickory , NC 28601 (828)-322-3015 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Corinth Reformed Church 150 16th Ave., NW Hickory , NC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Corinth Reformed Church 150 16th Ave., NW Hickory , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wade ("Hamp") Hampton Shuford Jr. who was born July 12, 1928, went to heaven to join his beloved wife Joanne White Shuford Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his sons: Wade H. III (and wife, Kathleen) of Conover, David W. of San Diego, CA; and granddaughter Amanda Shuford of Raleigh. Hamp was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served four years. He was a graduate of Hickory High School, Mercersburg Academy (PA), Catawba College, Middlebury Language Schools (VT), and Austin Presbyterian Seminary (TX); he also attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, Davidson College, University Of Texas, and UNC. Some of his many interests and talents included: foreign languages (Spanish, French, German), French Horn (college bands and Hickory New Horizons Band), Carolina Moonlighters (barbershop chorus), Edelweiss (German) Club, Alliance Francoise, travel (all continents except Antarctica), cruising, Hickory Coffee Club, Adult Life Programs, Johns River Valley Camp (and other UCC camps), community theatre, Hickory Lions Club, Hickory Kiwanis Club, photography, Hickory Landmarks Society, playing bridge, and antique cars. He was a life-long member of Corinth Reformed Church, and served on the Catawba College Board of Trustees (50+ years). He made the world a happier and better place for many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 28, 2019 at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Catawba College, Wade H. & Joanne Shuford Scholarship Fund, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144; Corinth Reformed UCC, 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603; Hickory Landmarks Society, P.O. Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603; Johns River Valley Camp, 6211 Hwy. 90, Collettsville, NC 28611; or Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Thank you! On-line condolences may be sent to

Wade ("Hamp") Hampton Shuford Jr. who was born July 12, 1928, went to heaven to join his beloved wife Joanne White Shuford Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his sons: Wade H. III (and wife, Kathleen) of Conover, David W. of San Diego, CA; and granddaughter Amanda Shuford of Raleigh. Hamp was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served four years. He was a graduate of Hickory High School, Mercersburg Academy (PA), Catawba College, Middlebury Language Schools (VT), and Austin Presbyterian Seminary (TX); he also attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, Davidson College, University Of Texas, and UNC. Some of his many interests and talents included: foreign languages (Spanish, French, German), French Horn (college bands and Hickory New Horizons Band), Carolina Moonlighters (barbershop chorus), Edelweiss (German) Club, Alliance Francoise, travel (all continents except Antarctica), cruising, Hickory Coffee Club, Adult Life Programs, Johns River Valley Camp (and other UCC camps), community theatre, Hickory Lions Club, Hickory Kiwanis Club, photography, Hickory Landmarks Society, playing bridge, and antique cars. He was a life-long member of Corinth Reformed Church, and served on the Catawba College Board of Trustees (50+ years). He made the world a happier and better place for many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 28, 2019 at Corinth Reformed Church with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Catawba College, Wade H. & Joanne Shuford Scholarship Fund, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144; Corinth Reformed UCC, 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601; Adult Life Programs, P.O. Box 807, Hickory, NC 28603; Hickory Landmarks Society, P.O. Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603; Johns River Valley Camp, 6211 Hwy. 90, Collettsville, NC 28611; or Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Thank you! On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close