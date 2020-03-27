Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Morris "Sugar" Autry. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 (704)-289-3173 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM sign the register book and leave condolences McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe, 204 S. Main St. Monroe , NC View Map Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe 204 South Main Street Monroe , NC 281125543 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wade Morris "Sugar" Autry, age 80, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. He was born in Union County on May 8, 1939, son of the late Wade and Georgia Autry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Mills and Eunice Nicholson.



Sugar is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Norma "Nookie" Autry; his brother, Leroy Autry; brother-in-laws, Lance Aldridge, J.E. Aldridge and Ken Phifer; sister-in-laws, Helen Cox, Ann Dora Rollins, Shirley Phifer and Kayte Aldridge.



Friends of Mr. Autry are encouraged to come sign the register book and leave condolences from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe, 204 S. Main St., Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home with a service to celebrate Mr. Autry's life beginning at 1:00pm in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Lindsey Johnson, Hospice of Union County, Glenda Aldridge, Suzanne Baillie, Carolyn Presson and Tim and Brenda Helms for their love, support and care when they needed it most. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110 or to Love Baptist Church, 707 Deese Rd., Monroe, NC 28110. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Autry family.

