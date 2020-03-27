Wade Morris "Sugar" Autry (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC
281125543
(704)-289-3173
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe, 204 S. Main St.
Monroe, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
Obituary
Wade Morris "Sugar" Autry, age 80, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. He was born in Union County on May 8, 1939, son of the late Wade and Georgia Autry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Mills and Eunice Nicholson.

Sugar is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Norma "Nookie" Autry; his brother, Leroy Autry; brother-in-laws, Lance Aldridge, J.E. Aldridge and Ken Phifer; sister-in-laws, Helen Cox, Ann Dora Rollins, Shirley Phifer and Kayte Aldridge.

Friends of Mr. Autry are encouraged to come sign the register book and leave condolences from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe, 204 S. Main St., Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home with a service to celebrate Mr. Autry's life beginning at 1:00pm in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel. Interment will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Lindsey Johnson, Hospice of Union County, Glenda Aldridge, Suzanne Baillie, Carolyn Presson and Tim and Brenda Helms for their love, support and care when they needed it most. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110 or to Love Baptist Church, 707 Deese Rd., Monroe, NC 28110. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Autry family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2020
Monroe, NC   (704) 289-3173
