Wallace "Earl" Fowler, Jr, 84, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.



Earl was born on November 3, 1934 in Durham, NC, to the late Wallace Earl Fowler and Blanche Jones Fowler.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Coignard.



Earl lived a life of service dedicated to our country, family, profession, and community. He was a proud veteran and served in the Army, Air Force, and Navy from 1953-1973.



Earl was devoted to his family including wife, Mickey Fowler; daughter, Gayle Long and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Benjamin Bennett, Kimberly Sloop, Heather Adams, Phillip Coignard, Jesse Coignard; and great grandchildren, Kaleigh Sloop, Kyndal Sloop, and Piper Bennett.



He demonstrated commitment to family through unconditional love and support. His life reflected being humble and kind while embracing the opportunity for adventure and giving back to others. Earl's professional service includes retiring from AT&T as a communication technician. His expertise of communications equipment for landline telephone services allowed for better communication with friends and family.



Service to the community and fellow veterans are exemplified through volunteer commitments to Richard's Coffee Shop Veterans organization in Mooresville, NC. He was extremely proud of his involvement in this organization and never missed an opportunity to encourage and recruit veterans to join the fellowship provided to military members.



To celebrate the life of service of Earl Fowler, join us at Richard's Coffee Shop, 165 N. Main Street, Mooresville on August 18th at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Earl's memory to Richard's Coffee Shop.



Earl would say when he greets a fellow veteran. "One more time Brother".



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Fowler family.

