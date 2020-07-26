1/1
Wallace Lloyd Ammons
Wallace Lloyd Ammons was born in Christiansburg, VA. He was the middle child of William Clarence Ammons and Frances Kelsey Ammons. He grew up and attended school in Charlotte, including East Mecklenburg High School and then Charlotte College.

Wallace and his wife Ruby (Hoke) would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June. He is survived by Ruby and his four children; Janice Keziah (Jeffery), Susan Wyatt, David Ammons and Valerie Dawydiak (Walter). He has 4 surviving grandchildren; Kelsey Ammons, James Keziah, Callie Wyatt and Ruby Dawydiak. He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Ruth, brother William and grandson Joshua.

Wallace was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Charlotte for 52 years. He was a wonderful husband and father and his passing has created a void in our lives that cannot be filled. There is great comfort in the knowledge that we will one day be together again.

A memorial service will be held August 1, 2020 at 10am, outdoors at Christ United Methodist Church, 8020 Belhaven Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Memorials may be sent to: The Joshua Fund, c/o Christ United Methodist Church at the above listed address.

www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
