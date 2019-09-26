Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park 7209 Glenwood Ave Raleigh , NC 27612 (919)-783-7128 Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Alexander Giles, 87, passed away on September 23, 2019, after a brave fight against melanoma. Born on March 27, 1932 in Morganton, NC, he was the son of the late Worth G. Giles and Ola Noblitt Giles.



Walter grew up in western North Carolina and attended Appalachian State University in Boone where he met Evelyn, his future wife. After serving in the United States Army in Alaska for 2 years, he returned and they married and settled in Charlotte. Walter joined the Atlantic Refining Regional Office and worked in sales for 16 years. He joined Patent Construction Services Sales Force and retired after 18 years as Branch Manager. They lived in Charlotte for 28 years, and then 32 years on Lake Norman before moving to the Raleigh area to be near their two sons and their wives, and four grandsons.



Walter was raised as a Presbyterian and joined Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church when he moved to the Raleigh area.



He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years: Evelyn Washburn Giles; by his sons and their wives: Steven and Jennifer Giles, of Raleigh, and Doug and Kim Giles, of Cary; grandchildren: Eric, Andrew, Brian and Alex; sister Libby Hundley and her husband Charlie; and by other family and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Christopher Worth Giles.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 28th, from Noon until 1:45 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave in Raleigh). Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Walter's memory may be made to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church at 6702 Leesville Road, Durham, NC 27703.



