Obituary

Walter R. Becker "Bud" SAN ANTONIO, TX - Walter R. "Bud" Becker, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 19, 1927 in Edgerton, Wisconsin to Walter and Iva (Hollibush) Becker. After growing up in rural Indian Ford, Bud went to Madison to study electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. His studies were interrupted by his service in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his time in the service, he completed his college degree and went to work for a small engineering firm. In 1961, he married Pat and was transferred to Charlotte, North Carolina where he became a district sales manager. His hobbies included stamp collecting and tending to his log pile. He was active in his church, the PTA, and many activities related to his children. In January of 2000, he suffered a stroke that left him in a wheelchair. After several years, he and Pat moved to San Antonio to be closer to family and to watch his grandchildren grow up. He died peacefully after over 19 years of being cared for by his devoted wife, Pat. He touched the lives of many who will remember him for his smile and a handshake or a kiss on the hand as they passed by him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Johnson Becker and daughter, Sandra Becker. Bud is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Becker; daughters, Barbara Becker (Ohio), Bonnie Becker (New York City), and Sally Mask, her husband Kirby; grandchildren, Logan, Whitney and Colby (San Antonio). A memorial service will be held in San Antonio on August 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, San Antonio, St Luke's Lutheran Church, Charlotte NC, or a .





