Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter D. Fisher Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter D. (Walt) Fisher, Sr. of Central, SC, died on March 9, 2020, at his home in Central, South Carolina, after a period of declining health. Walt, frequently referred to as "Buddy" and "Bud" by his birth family and childhood friends, was born on May 12, 1939. He was born and raised on his family's farm on Fisher Road in Mount Pleasant, NC, in the family homeplace built by his grandfather on land owned by his ancestors for generations. Walt was the second of eight children born to James Crowell Fisher, Sr. and Ruth Barringer Fisher and was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School as well as the Forestry program at the University of Florida.



In 1960, Walt married Doris Plott of Concord, NC, and they were happily married for nearly 60 years. Their devotion to one another and shared love was an inspiration and example to their family and friends. Doris has been a consummate and dedicated caregiver to Walt during the last years of his life as he experienced various health challenges.



Walt worked in the Forestry Department of Duke Power Company in the 1960s, first in Great Falls, SC, on the Catawba River basin and later in Anderson, SC, where he assisted in managing the clearing of the Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee basins. He became intimately familiar with the Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee areas, and he quickly came to love that part of South Carolina. In the late 1960s, Walt took a position with Wright Pulpwood Company in Clemson, SC. In 1972, he established Fisher Pulpwood Company in Easley, SC. Walt and his family moved from Anderson to Liberty, SC, in 1973, and Walt and Doris continued to own and operate Fisher Pulpwood Company (which included a pulpwood yard in Easley, SC, as well as pulpwood and logging crews and operations) until the late 1990s. In the final phase of his work career, Walt became a road and maintenance crew supervisor for Anderson County.



In his latter decades, Walt and Doris owned a farm in upper Anderson County, SC, where they built their "dream" home and raised timber, goats, cattle and other livestock, grew grapes and garden produce and spent many happy years together hosting their beloved grandchildren and entertaining neighbors and friends.



Walt loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater his entire life. He especially enjoyed these activities with his children and grandchildren. He and Doris traveled extensively, having enjoyed vacations in 49 states, multiple provinces in Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco, New Zealand and Australia.



Walt was an enthusiastic supporter of the communities in which he lived and the organizations to which he belonged, having held numerous leadership roles at Liberty United Methodist Church. He was heavily involved in the Liberty High School Booster Club during the period his good friend Dennis Patterson served as Head Coach and Athletic Director. Walt also was a founding member of the board of the Liberty Rural Fire District where he served for several years.



Walt is survived by his wife Doris, by his sons Walter D. Fisher, Jr. (Michele) of Charlotte, NC, Dale P. Fisher, of Central, SC, and Randy E. Fisher (Debi) of Greenville, SC. He also is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Walter (Walt) Fisher, III (Lauren) of Charlotte, NC, Adam Fisher of Charlotte, NC, Marissa Fisher Staples (John) of Katy, TX, Elizabeth Fisher of Washington, DC, Brooks Fisher of Greenville, SC, and Alaina Fisher of Greenville, SC, and by his sisters Jessie Fisher Blackwelder, Janet Fisher Byrd, and Betty Fisher Honeycutt and his brother Charles R. Fisher, all of Mount Pleasant, NC, and by many beloved nieces and nephews and other family members. Walt was predeceased by his parents, by his youngest son, David Alan Fisher, by his brothers James Crowell Fisher, Jr. and Archie Joe Fisher and by his sister Susie Fisher Lambert.



Walt loved his family and friends and was greatly loved in return. Walt's physical presence will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Walt's family rejoices in the long, happy and productive life he enjoyed and offers thanks to God for so blessing him and them and for Walt's strong Christian faith and salvation.



A funeral service celebrating Walt's life will be held at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home at 108 Cross Creek Road in Central, SC, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, followed by visitation at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Gordon Funeral Home at 8559 Cook Street in Mt. Pleasant, NC, from noon - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (Walt's childhood church) located at 100 St. John's Church Road, Concord, NC. Walt will be laid to rest in his family's plot beside his son David in the historic cemetery, where Walt's parents, paternal grandparents and paternal great grandparents and many other relatives and friends are interred.



Walt's family wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the loving care provided to Walt during the final weeks of his life by Hospice nurses Jennifer Fogarty and Patrick Fogarty and by caregivers Sonya Martin and Pam Owens.



In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that those wishing to make a contribution in Walt's memory consider making a gift to the St. John's Historic Cemetery Fund (100 St. John's Church Road, Concord, NC 28025), to Liberty United Methodist Church (310 Mae Street, Liberty, SC 29657), to Hospice of the Upstate (1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621) or to another charitable organization that is dear to the donor.



Please visit

Walter D. (Walt) Fisher, Sr. of Central, SC, died on March 9, 2020, at his home in Central, South Carolina, after a period of declining health. Walt, frequently referred to as "Buddy" and "Bud" by his birth family and childhood friends, was born on May 12, 1939. He was born and raised on his family's farm on Fisher Road in Mount Pleasant, NC, in the family homeplace built by his grandfather on land owned by his ancestors for generations. Walt was the second of eight children born to James Crowell Fisher, Sr. and Ruth Barringer Fisher and was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School as well as the Forestry program at the University of Florida.In 1960, Walt married Doris Plott of Concord, NC, and they were happily married for nearly 60 years. Their devotion to one another and shared love was an inspiration and example to their family and friends. Doris has been a consummate and dedicated caregiver to Walt during the last years of his life as he experienced various health challenges.Walt worked in the Forestry Department of Duke Power Company in the 1960s, first in Great Falls, SC, on the Catawba River basin and later in Anderson, SC, where he assisted in managing the clearing of the Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee basins. He became intimately familiar with the Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee areas, and he quickly came to love that part of South Carolina. In the late 1960s, Walt took a position with Wright Pulpwood Company in Clemson, SC. In 1972, he established Fisher Pulpwood Company in Easley, SC. Walt and his family moved from Anderson to Liberty, SC, in 1973, and Walt and Doris continued to own and operate Fisher Pulpwood Company (which included a pulpwood yard in Easley, SC, as well as pulpwood and logging crews and operations) until the late 1990s. In the final phase of his work career, Walt became a road and maintenance crew supervisor for Anderson County.In his latter decades, Walt and Doris owned a farm in upper Anderson County, SC, where they built their "dream" home and raised timber, goats, cattle and other livestock, grew grapes and garden produce and spent many happy years together hosting their beloved grandchildren and entertaining neighbors and friends.Walt loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater his entire life. He especially enjoyed these activities with his children and grandchildren. He and Doris traveled extensively, having enjoyed vacations in 49 states, multiple provinces in Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco, New Zealand and Australia.Walt was an enthusiastic supporter of the communities in which he lived and the organizations to which he belonged, having held numerous leadership roles at Liberty United Methodist Church. He was heavily involved in the Liberty High School Booster Club during the period his good friend Dennis Patterson served as Head Coach and Athletic Director. Walt also was a founding member of the board of the Liberty Rural Fire District where he served for several years.Walt is survived by his wife Doris, by his sons Walter D. Fisher, Jr. (Michele) of Charlotte, NC, Dale P. Fisher, of Central, SC, and Randy E. Fisher (Debi) of Greenville, SC. He also is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Walter (Walt) Fisher, III (Lauren) of Charlotte, NC, Adam Fisher of Charlotte, NC, Marissa Fisher Staples (John) of Katy, TX, Elizabeth Fisher of Washington, DC, Brooks Fisher of Greenville, SC, and Alaina Fisher of Greenville, SC, and by his sisters Jessie Fisher Blackwelder, Janet Fisher Byrd, and Betty Fisher Honeycutt and his brother Charles R. Fisher, all of Mount Pleasant, NC, and by many beloved nieces and nephews and other family members. Walt was predeceased by his parents, by his youngest son, David Alan Fisher, by his brothers James Crowell Fisher, Jr. and Archie Joe Fisher and by his sister Susie Fisher Lambert.Walt loved his family and friends and was greatly loved in return. Walt's physical presence will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Walt's family rejoices in the long, happy and productive life he enjoyed and offers thanks to God for so blessing him and them and for Walt's strong Christian faith and salvation.A funeral service celebrating Walt's life will be held at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home at 108 Cross Creek Road in Central, SC, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, followed by visitation at the funeral home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Gordon Funeral Home at 8559 Cook Street in Mt. Pleasant, NC, from noon - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (Walt's childhood church) located at 100 St. John's Church Road, Concord, NC. Walt will be laid to rest in his family's plot beside his son David in the historic cemetery, where Walt's parents, paternal grandparents and paternal great grandparents and many other relatives and friends are interred.Walt's family wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the loving care provided to Walt during the final weeks of his life by Hospice nurses Jennifer Fogarty and Patrick Fogarty and by caregivers Sonya Martin and Pam Owens.In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that those wishing to make a contribution in Walt's memory consider making a gift to the St. John's Historic Cemetery Fund (100 St. John's Church Road, Concord, NC 28025), to Liberty United Methodist Church (310 Mae Street, Liberty, SC 29657), to Hospice of the Upstate (1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621) or to another charitable organization that is dear to the donor.Please visit www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central - Clemson Commons. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close