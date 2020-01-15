Walter Douglas Smith, Jr., 90, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at home.
A native of Charlotte, Mr. Smith was a US Navy Korean War veteran and was owner and operator of Smith Upholstery in Mint Hill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Smith, two sons, Roger Smith and Wayne Smith, and one grandson, Corey Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Smith of Asheboro; his son, John Smith and wife, Trina, of Mint Hill; and 14 grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 pm Thursday, January 16, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 15, 2020