Walter E. Lane, Jr., 68, of Huntersville, passed away August 18, 2020 in his home. Born May 12, 1952 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of Walter E. and Carrie I. (Bryant) Lane.
He was a former grocery manager with Harris Teeter, where he retired in 2007.
Survivors include his brothers, Vann (Jialing) M. Lane and Tally Lane; sisters, Ray (Michael R.) "Annette" Craig and Sherrie (Barry) Lynn Lane Hucks; 8 nieces and 8 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ans Lane.
Graveside Service 2 p.m. September 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
