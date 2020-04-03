On March 30, 2020, Walter Ganzala Dillard, (Sam) passed away at his home at age 67. Walter was born on April 14, 1952 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Walter was the only child of the late Edith and Charles Dillard. He matriculated through the Forsyth County School system where he excelled in academics and sports. Walter was a star football player at Reynolds High School and Livingstone College where he pledged Kappa Alpha PSI. He graduated from Livingston College in 1974.
Walter worked for several years at St. Paul's Insurance Company. He later worked in several management roles at Royal Insurance and then Arrow Point Capital where he retired in 2017.
Walter is survived by his loving wife: Ann Marie Clinton; Son: Wesley Dillard; (Kristen), Daughter: Natalee Calais (Byron), Stepson: Chad Clinton; (Shabnam) Stepdaughter: Najah Sundberg; (Jan);
Services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020
Longs & Son Mortuary Services Inc.
2312 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216
Viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm
Funeral Service from 2:00 to 3:00 pm for designated family members only.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2020