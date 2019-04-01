Walter Lee Norton, Sr., 87, of Midland, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Walter was born July 8, 1931 in Cedartown, GA to the late Carse and Bessie W. Norton. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Westmoreland Norton; brothers, James and Edward Norton; and sister, Christine Finch.
Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Georgia Army National Guard and U.S. Air Force. He served during World War II in Japan and also during the Korean War. One of his proudest moments was receiving his jump wings from being part of 11th Airborne Division. Walter was back in uniform, serving his hometown community as an officer of the Cedartown Police Dept. In 1960 he transitioned to Detective Special Agent with CSX Rail Road until his retirement with CSX, Charlotte, in May of 1992.
Survivors include son, Walter Norton, Jr. and wife, Julia, of Midland; sister, Shirley Robinson of Cedartown, GA; and stepson, Richard Lanham and wife, Debbie, of TN.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Midland, officiated by Rev. Thomas Gibbs. Burial with military honors will follow at noon at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Midland, 4720 Garmon Mill Rd, Midland, NC 28107.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Norton family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2019