Walter Marx, 94, passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2019 at the Cypress in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born on February 8th, 1925 in Munich, Germany, a son of the late Adolf and Lily Herzog Marx. At the age of 13, he escaped Nazi Germany through Kindertransport, an immigration program set up by the British government allowing Jewish children to flee genocide before the onset of World War II. After two years in England, he reunited with his parents in New York. He went on to join the Navy and after the war completed his education at the NYU Stern School of Business. He then co-founded a business, B&G Lieberman, and still worked at the company four days a week until his death.



Walter met the love of his life, Lee, in 1945. They were married in 1950 and were just a few months short of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Peter and Sheryl Marx, Robert and Janet Marx, Gene and Amy Marx, and nine grandchildren: Lauren (Joe) Lafferty, Jessica Marx, Stacy Marx, Lisa (Jesse) Cotherman, Emily Marx, Olivia Marx, Andy Marx, Julia Marx, Sophie Marx and one great-grandchild, Lily Lafferty.



His family was the most important thing in his life and he made it a mission to have a meaningful relationship with each of his children and grandchildren. He always worked hard, took nothing for granted and believed education was more important than his possessions. He always had empathy for those less fortunate than him. He will be truly missed.



A memorial service to honor the life of Walter Marx will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 5101 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Jewish Family Services, 5007 Providence Rd. #105 Charlotte, NC 28226;



