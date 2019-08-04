Walter Richardson Long passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Born October 8, 1942 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Harry Glenn and Catherine Liles Long.
Walter was the youngest of four children and raised in Gastonia, NC where he attended Ashley High School. He then attended the UNC Chapel Hill where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1966. He enjoyed a fulfilling career as Senior Vice President of Purchasing for Wachovia's First Computer Services.
His life was forever made complete when he married his long-time friend Catherine "Cathie" Dutton Long in 1985, and became a loving stepfather. Walter's life was spent cheering for the Tar Heels, and giving emotional support and financial guidance to his many friends and extended family. He was passionately involved in his Church's Social Justice program.
Walter is survived by his wife, Cathie Dutton Long; two step children, Bart Yancey of Charleston, SC, and Caroline Yancey of Ithaca, NY; many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews, all of whom he followed closely and adored; and his loving caregiver and close friend Sharon Johnson.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church at 2pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Memorials can be sent to the Equal Justice Initiative, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/eji or the Sisters of Mercy NC, 101 Mercy Dr., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be offered at harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019