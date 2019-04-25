Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Riley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Johnson Riley MATTHEWS - Walter Johnson Riley born in Rutherford, NJ on December 14, 1932. He was a resident of Plantation Estates in Matthews at the time of death but spent considerable time living in Naperville, IL and Dunwoody, GA before moving to Charlotte, NC to be near his devoted daughter Susan and her family. Our loving husband, father, and grandfather died after a heroic fight with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for the past 8 years. Walter was enlisted in the Air Force from 1952-1956 serving in Korea. He loved his country and was proud of his son Jim who served in the Army and Thomas who continues to serve in the reserves as a Chaplain in the Navy. Walter returned from the service and then graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1959. He spent many years in the publishing field eventually setting up his own consulting business for the last 15 years of his career, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Walter learned about his faith by teaching the special education class at Dunwoody Baptist Church. He always volunteered to coach the 3 children in their various sports when they were young and would attend their many sporting events when they were in high school. Walter was an avid Boy Scout in his youth and was very proud when both of his sons attained the Eagle Scout rank. Walter enjoyed music, playing the trumpet in school and listening to Big Bands of the 50's throughout his life. He was always ready to help anyone with projects in their home or whatever needs they had. Walter loved solving the world's problems with friends, family and his beloved cocker spaniels by his side: Ginger, Abbey, Lucy or Glory. He enjoyed a good cigar in one hand and fine scotch in the other. Survivors include his loving wife Anne (Nancy) who was the joy of his life for 58 years, children James and wife Joyce in Philadelphia, Susan and husband Robert of Charlotte and Thomas of Wilson, NC. Grandchildren include, Megan, Riley, Claire and Jack, Tyrone and Marquell. The family thanks the caregivers at Plantation Estates for the for the abundant kindness, care and concern provided. Memorial service at Myers Park United Methodist Church with military honors on Thursday, May 2, at 2:00pm. Memorial gifts in his honor will be appreciated to the Salvation Army or the .

