Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Rupert Smalley. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Such a sweet man. A phrase used over and over to describe Walter by people who met him yesterday and by people who had known him all his life. Walter Smalley, 92, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at his home in Aldersgate, Charlotte NC.



Walter was devoted to his family of 5 sons, their partners, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of the family traditions that Walter was instrumental in starting was the annual beach trip. For more than 35 years he was committed to getting the family together every year for a family retreat.



He remained a loyal supporter of his alma mater, Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He was particularly devoted to the Lehigh NCAA collegiate wrestling program.



He spent many years attending and serving Presbyterian churches; sitting on the Board of Elders (Session) at both Newlonsburg United Presbyterian in Murrysville, PA and Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. He was also a faithful choir member for most of his life.



He loved sports - both watching and participating. For many years he was active in the church and community softball leagues.



Walter spent his professional career at Westinghouse Electric. He was a metallurgical engineer and worked on many of the early milestone projects of commercial nuclear power production, both in the U.S. and Europe.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Muriel Weisskirchen Smalley.



Walter is survived by his sons Ken Smalley (Pam), Charlotte NC; Mark Smalley (Elizabeth), Weston, FL; Wayne Smalley (MaryAnn Monsiegneur), Deerfield Beach, FL; Steve Smalley, Columbia, MD; Kurt Smalley (Tammy), Hernando, MS; his grandchildren, Jennifer Smalley Adqui (Jose Adqui); Lauren Smalley (David Knott), all of Charlotte, NC; Sarita Smalley (Jarryd Daniels); Alan Smalley, all of Houston, TX; Enrique Smalley, Weston, FL; Nick Smalley (Nancy), District Heights, MD; Josh Smalley (Kristen Henderson), Oakland, CA; Kara Owen (David), Savage, MD; Austin Goff; Ally Goff, both of Hernando,MS; his great grandchildren, Amaya Adqui; Sam Adqui, both of Charlotte, NC; and his brother, Bert Smalley of Nazareth PA.



A service will be held at a later date.



The family has asked that in lieu of memorials, everyone spend time enjoying and protecting their families.



For online condolences, please visit





Such a sweet man. A phrase used over and over to describe Walter by people who met him yesterday and by people who had known him all his life. Walter Smalley, 92, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at his home in Aldersgate, Charlotte NC.Walter was devoted to his family of 5 sons, their partners, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of the family traditions that Walter was instrumental in starting was the annual beach trip. For more than 35 years he was committed to getting the family together every year for a family retreat.He remained a loyal supporter of his alma mater, Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He was particularly devoted to the Lehigh NCAA collegiate wrestling program.He spent many years attending and serving Presbyterian churches; sitting on the Board of Elders (Session) at both Newlonsburg United Presbyterian in Murrysville, PA and Steele Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. He was also a faithful choir member for most of his life.He loved sports - both watching and participating. For many years he was active in the church and community softball leagues.Walter spent his professional career at Westinghouse Electric. He was a metallurgical engineer and worked on many of the early milestone projects of commercial nuclear power production, both in the U.S. and Europe.He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Muriel Weisskirchen Smalley.Walter is survived by his sons Ken Smalley (Pam), Charlotte NC; Mark Smalley (Elizabeth), Weston, FL; Wayne Smalley (MaryAnn Monsiegneur), Deerfield Beach, FL; Steve Smalley, Columbia, MD; Kurt Smalley (Tammy), Hernando, MS; his grandchildren, Jennifer Smalley Adqui (Jose Adqui); Lauren Smalley (David Knott), all of Charlotte, NC; Sarita Smalley (Jarryd Daniels); Alan Smalley, all of Houston, TX; Enrique Smalley, Weston, FL; Nick Smalley (Nancy), District Heights, MD; Josh Smalley (Kristen Henderson), Oakland, CA; Kara Owen (David), Savage, MD; Austin Goff; Ally Goff, both of Hernando,MS; his great grandchildren, Amaya Adqui; Sam Adqui, both of Charlotte, NC; and his brother, Bert Smalley of Nazareth PA.A service will be held at a later date.The family has asked that in lieu of memorials, everyone spend time enjoying and protecting their families.For online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close