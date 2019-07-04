Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Theodore Davies. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Theodore Davies, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a short period of declining health. He was born on December 27, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Walter Harriman Davies and Leona Harshman Davies. Walter attended Auburn University and joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and later became a Mason. He was a life-long civil engineer working for DuPont Energy, Catalytic Corp., Bechtel Corp., and Westinghouse Corp. Walter was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 195l. He was a past president of the Georgia Good Sam Club where he and his departed second wife, Mary, enjoyed many RV trips across the US and Canada. He was also a member of the Italian America Club of Augusta.



Walter was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dad was a great provider to his family. He was a quiet, kind man with a great sense of humor, generous and loving to his family and our touchstone. He was one of the best of his generation, loyal and true.



Walter is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Bonnie McKee and Hope Fricks, his first wife Avos Modena Freeman, his second wife Mary Lee Esposito and step-daughter Connie Frierson. Walter is survived by his six children, Cynthia Grizzle, Kenneth Davies, Gregory Davies (Beth), Patricia Borden (Eddie), Theresa Davies, and Christine Fletcher (Mark). He is also survived by his step-children, Betty Petrea, Tony Esposito (Janice), Charles Esposito (Antoinette), and Corine Hand (Steve); 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parks Conservation Association (



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Walter Theodore Davies, formerly of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 after a short period of declining health. He was born on December 27, 1929 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Walter Harriman Davies and Leona Harshman Davies. Walter attended Auburn University and joined Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and later became a Mason. He was a life-long civil engineer working for DuPont Energy, Catalytic Corp., Bechtel Corp., and Westinghouse Corp. Walter was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 195l. He was a past president of the Georgia Good Sam Club where he and his departed second wife, Mary, enjoyed many RV trips across the US and Canada. He was also a member of the Italian America Club of Augusta.Walter was a wonderful husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dad was a great provider to his family. He was a quiet, kind man with a great sense of humor, generous and loving to his family and our touchstone. He was one of the best of his generation, loyal and true.Walter is predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Bonnie McKee and Hope Fricks, his first wife Avos Modena Freeman, his second wife Mary Lee Esposito and step-daughter Connie Frierson. Walter is survived by his six children, Cynthia Grizzle, Kenneth Davies, Gregory Davies (Beth), Patricia Borden (Eddie), Theresa Davies, and Christine Fletcher (Mark). He is also survived by his step-children, Betty Petrea, Tony Esposito (Janice), Charles Esposito (Antoinette), and Corine Hand (Steve); 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parks Conservation Association ( npca.org ) or a .Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations