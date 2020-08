Walter Victor "Vic" Albrecht, III, 60, Gastonia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2020.A funeral will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC. Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 PM with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Heritage. Please see www.heritagecares.com for a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family.Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington is serving the Albrecht family.