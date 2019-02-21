Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Watt "Dub" Dickson. View Sign

Walter Watt Dickson died peacefully early Monday morning, February 18, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was a resident of Covenant Village in Gastonia, NC.



"Dub" was born on July 11, 1927 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Louise Flowers Dickson and Brice T. Dickson, Sr. The family moved to Gastonia when he was 7.



In 1944, at the young age of 17, Dub enlisted in the U.S. Navy in support of World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Afterward, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Animal Industry from NC State College (NC State University), and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia in 1954. Dr. Dickson proudly practiced veterinary medicine in Gastonia from 1954-1988.



After retiring from veterinary practice, Dub served in the N. C. House of Representatives for 10 years. One bill he was especially proud of introducing was one to protect children from harm, by not allowing them to ride in the back of an open pick-up trucks. He received the Excellence in Public Service for Children award in 1993 by the N. C. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.



Dub was very civic-minded, and served on numerous boards in the community as well as at the state level including ElectriCities, First American Bank, School for the Deaf in Morganton, Schiele Museum, and the State Board of Community Colleges. While serving on the Board of Trustees at NC State University, he proposed the addition of the Veterinary College, which was established in 1975.



He was elected President of the N. C. Veterinary Medical Association, and the Gaston Country Club. Additionally, he was a loyal member of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.



A member of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia since childhood, he served as a Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the Henderlite Bible Class. One of his proudest accomplishments was born of the need he observed for older citizens to be cared for properly, while serving as an elder of the church. It was this observation which he brought to Jim Stuart, minister of First Presbyterian Church, which led to the formation of Covenant Village, a non-profit retirement community founded by a group of local churches.



He was awarded the Distinguished Veterinarian of the Year award in 1989, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 1992, and in 2003, the Watauga Medal from N. C. State University - the highest nonacademic honor bestowed by the university.



Among his "unofficial" list of activities, Dub loved being surrounded by his family and friends, playing golf and tennis, taking trips to the mountains and beach, playing the piano, reading and learning new things. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and always loved a good laugh.



Dub was married to Ruth Day Michael, the love of his life, in 1950. During their 67 years of marriage, they had 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren and counting. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Barnhill; daughters and sons Ruth "Tem" Dalton, Michael Dickson (Martha), Amy House (Steve), David Dickson (Donna), and Lillian Dickson (John Dickerson). Grandchildren Ben Dalton (Stephanie), Nathan Dalton (Kristen), Martin Dalton (Emily); Ali Elliott (Brandon), Sarah Day Hendricks (Andrew), Mary Knox Henkes (Ryan), Brinkley Rhodes (Thomas) Addison Dickson (Kimberly);



Stephanie Poore (Justin), Austin House; Tyler Dickson, Hannah Dickson, Emily Dickson; and Sumner Dickerson. Great-grandchildren: Maddox & Marlo Dalton; J. Watt Decatur Dalton; Wells Dalton. Martha Brice, Allison, Brinkley Ann Elliott; Walter and Emerson Hendrix; Hunter and Kate Henkes; Michael Rhodes; Anna, Thomas and Merritt Poore; Eli Austin; Brianne Tolbert; Evelyn Luck; Kate, Jackson, William Haughton; Ava and Lila Bogdanow; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Day; his brothers Thomas F. and Brice T. Dickson, Jr.; and his sister Mary Louise "Widdy" Barnhill.



His family wishes to thank the staff at Covenant Village; his faithful caregivers, and Hospice for their tireless devotion and excellent care.



Dr. Dickson's family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, from 2:00 - 4:00 at Covenant Village.



A celebration of his life will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00, followed by a visitation in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Dr. Dickson.

