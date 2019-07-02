Walter Wayne Phillips, of Mint Hill, passed away June 29, 2019, at his home. He was 79 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Phillips; his children, Robert Phillips of Springdale, AR, Sue Phillips of Mint Hill, and Kurt Phillips of Huntersville; and six grandchildren, Ben Phillips, Elizabeth Phillips, Grant Phillips, Conrad Phillips, Adam Ojaniit and Michael Ojaniit.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday afternoon, July 3, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, 11501 Bain School Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019