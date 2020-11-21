Walter Wegerer

December 31, 1942 - October 7, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Walter Frank Wegerer, Jr, age 77, graduated from mortality surrounded by loving family. Frank was born to Walter Frank and Marjorie (Atchley) Wegerer in Kansas City, Missouri. As a boy, he enjoyed the companionship of several aunts and uncles, along side his younger brother John.

Frank was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the clarinet and saxophone in a band during his college years. He majored in Business Administration at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensberg. After graduation, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he attended officer training and was stationed in Vietnam from 1966-67. His parents were delighted to see him interviewed by a journalist on the national evening news! Another highlight of his war service was when he was granted a leave to visit his brother John in Okinawa, Japan.

Frank married Robin Senzee on May 7, 1968 in Logan, Utah. After their marriage, they lived in Kansas City, Missouri and welcomed their first child. Frank was employed by Winnebago and transferred to Charlotte in 1971. The following year, Frank and Robin welcomed their second child.

The oil crisis of 1973 was the impetus for Frank to learn a new trade. After learning how to install wallpaper from a local tradesman, he opened his own business, called it "Frank Wegerer Wallcoverings" and drove a series of Cadillac hearses. His calling card was a vanity license plate: PAPRHNGR. Frank and Robin welcomed two more children into their family. Frank installed wall coverings throughout the greater Charlotte area. During the summer season and school breaks, he enjoyed bringing one or more of his children along with him to jobs, including a memorable vacation for Robin and the kids while he worked at a client's home on Kiawah Island, SC.

Frank found joy in volunteering, and helping others. Frank served twice as Bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For about 50 years, Frank served in various positions within the Boy Scouts of America in the Mecklenburg County Council. He worked with the troops that his sons and grandson were members of. He was also instrumental in mentoring one of his sons, his grandson and many other young men in their journey to achieve the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was a volunteer at Highland Mill Montessori where he worked with elementary readers to strengthen their skills.

Frank was an attentive and loving husband to Robin for 52 years, a loving and caring Dad to Holly (Gerard) O'Brien, Walter "Wally" Wegerer III, Heidi Wegerer Jones and Sam (Sandy) Wegerer, and a fun Papa to his grandchildren Corinne (Sean) Bigler, Colman and Celeste O'Brien.

A memorial service to celebrate his life is tentatively planned for December 31, 2020.





