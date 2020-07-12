Mr. Walter Xavier McLendon, affectionately known as June Bug, was born January 10, 1975 to the late Walter Lee McLendon and Alice McLendon in Charlotte, NC. He entered his eternal rest on July 6, 2020.



He was a dedicated employee of United Parcel Services for 27 years.



June Bug leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Alice McLendon of Charlotte; one sister, Cheryl Johnson Hardin of Charlotte; one brother, Christopher McLendon of Charlotte; and a host of other relatives and friends.



