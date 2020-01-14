Walton Johnson

Service Information
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC
28079
(704)-821-2960
Obituary
Walton Curtis Johnson INDIAN TRAIL - Walton Curtis Johnson, 86, of Indian Trail, NC,died January 12, 2020, at Carrington Place, Matthews, NC. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife Hesta T. Johnson and children Cynthia (Louis) Simpson and Sam (Andrea) Johnson. His grandchildren are Alex Simpson, Davis (Meredith) Johnson and Spencer Johnson.The family is being served by Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail, NC. Mr. Johnson's complete obituary can be found at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 14, 2020
