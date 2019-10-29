Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Elizabeth Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Elizabeth Miles passed away in her home the morning of October 27, 2019, just shy of her 78th birthday. Wanda was born in McBee, SC, on November 4th, 1941- she was the daughter of Woodrow Wilson McManus & Mallie Northcutt McManus and three brothers; Hubert, Charles, Woodrow (Red) and a sister, Joyce McManus, all now deceased. Wanda spent her childhood growing up in Hamlet, NC.



She is survived by her husband, Allan David Miles, Sr., two children, Linda Miles Anderson and Allan David Miles, Jr., and her four grandchildren; Madison Anderson, Spencer Miles, Peyton Anderson and Dalton Miles.



Wanda was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and a friend to many. In her professional career, she was a Licensed Real Estate Broker, a partner in her husband's family business, and a partner in multiple developments. Wanda was passionate about giving back - she loved working with the Salvation Army and was a member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.



One of Wanda's great loves was her dogs, who never left her side. She also loved her horses and traveling, she visited seven countries and all but three US continental states.



Visitation will be held at Hartsell Funeral in Concord on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



For condolences, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 29, 2019

