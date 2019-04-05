Wanda Hope Simmons Bandy 70, of Charlotte NC passed away on April 3,2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 3:30pm at Calvary Baptist Church 10301 Harwood Lane, Charlotte NC,28214. The Visitation will begin at 2:30pm.
