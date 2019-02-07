Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Wanda was born on Nov 24, 1926 in Baltimore, MD to the late Karol & Sophia Mieczkowski. At a young age, Wanda loved to sing & play the piano & as a young girl, she sang for wounded veterans & performed for the Baltimore's Polish Heritage group. After graduating from Notre Dame of Md University, Wanda attended the Peabody Institute where she became a protegee of opera singer, Rosa Ponselle, & was offered to join the Metropolitan Opera. To the shock of many, Wanda pursued a different vocation. On Feb 5th, 1950, Wanda became the wife of the late Walter Chimiak, a WWII Naval Commander, & mother to four sons & four daughters. In addition to raising a family, Wanda volunteered with her Catholic women's sodality which was responsible for establishing one of the first women's shelter in MD. While Walter was the captain of his ship, Wanda was, without a doubt, the captain of the home, even after Walter retired from the Navy. A few years after Walter's retirement, they settled in Wilmington, NC & eventually moved to Fort Mill, SC.



Survivors include children, Rev. Monsignor Karl Chimiak; Pastor, St. Joseph Church, Beltsville, MD, William Chimiak, Ph.D., Chattanooga, TN; James Chimiak, MD (Michelle) Morganton, NC; Cynthia Wood (Jim) Fort Mill, SC; Mark Chimiak (Theresa) Melbourne, FL; Kathy Schmugge (Paul) Fort Mill, SC; Nancy Frei (Hansi) Fort Mill, SC; & Susan Mazzullo (Doug) Stevensonville, MD. Also surviving are her 23 grandchildren & one great-grandson.



Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC at 11:30 a.m. Interment will at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC on Feb 11, at 1 pm. Online condolences to:

2049 Carolina Place Drive

Fort Mill , SC 29708

