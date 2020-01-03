Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Lee Douglass. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Plantation Estates Chapel 733 Plantation Estates Drive Matthews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Lee Douglass passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Everyone who knew Wanda, knew how much she loved her husband, Hobart Douglass (Doug) and what a loving marriage they had. This love was apparent in their constant smiles for one another and the pleasure they received from dancing, travel, golf, bridge, and gardening. Wanda and Doug had a lot of joy in the worship at and service to Matthews Presbyterian Church, participation in Senior Scholars, and the Charlotte Retired Couples Club. Wanda talked about Doug many times a day to all who would listen. Additionally, she was a loving mother to her daughters, Lucy Liane Jamoulis and Martha Brown. Time with her daughters was treasured, as was time with her grandchildren, Kimberly Johnston and her husband Hugh, Nicholas Jamoulis and his son Lucas, Courtney Brown and her husband Brent Brimhall, Heather Rose and her husband Jevon. Wanda loved children and especially adored her great-grandchildren Lucianna Johnston and Lucas Jamoulis.



Probably one of the scariest times in her life was when her husband told her in 1954, "We're moving to Alaska." The 10 years lived in Alaska, however, turned out to be some of her happiest times, camping, working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and raising a young family. Wanda was very hard working; when she retired from the Environmental Protection Agency as a program analyst they hired three people to replace her. She had some difficult times living without her beloved husband for 13 years, but when asked how their mother was doing, her daughters would say, "It's hard, but she has a sense of humor." This sense of humor and fun was a pleasure to those who knew and loved her.



Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Willard Byrd Condren and her brother Jack Condren, of Amarillo, Texas. Also preceding her is her beloved big brother Don Condren, and three lovely sisters, Charlotte Fyfe, Patricia Kersten, Sandra DeHarde. In addition to her daughters and their husbands, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings Virginia Clement, Howard Condren, and Harry Condren.



There will be a Celebration of Life service at Plantation Estates Chapel, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC, Saturday, January 4 at 12:00 noon.



An online guestbook is available at

Wanda Lee Douglass passed away, Sunday, November 24, 2019. Everyone who knew Wanda, knew how much she loved her husband, Hobart Douglass (Doug) and what a loving marriage they had. This love was apparent in their constant smiles for one another and the pleasure they received from dancing, travel, golf, bridge, and gardening. Wanda and Doug had a lot of joy in the worship at and service to Matthews Presbyterian Church, participation in Senior Scholars, and the Charlotte Retired Couples Club. Wanda talked about Doug many times a day to all who would listen. Additionally, she was a loving mother to her daughters, Lucy Liane Jamoulis and Martha Brown. Time with her daughters was treasured, as was time with her grandchildren, Kimberly Johnston and her husband Hugh, Nicholas Jamoulis and his son Lucas, Courtney Brown and her husband Brent Brimhall, Heather Rose and her husband Jevon. Wanda loved children and especially adored her great-grandchildren Lucianna Johnston and Lucas Jamoulis.Probably one of the scariest times in her life was when her husband told her in 1954, "We're moving to Alaska." The 10 years lived in Alaska, however, turned out to be some of her happiest times, camping, working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and raising a young family. Wanda was very hard working; when she retired from the Environmental Protection Agency as a program analyst they hired three people to replace her. She had some difficult times living without her beloved husband for 13 years, but when asked how their mother was doing, her daughters would say, "It's hard, but she has a sense of humor." This sense of humor and fun was a pleasure to those who knew and loved her.Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and Willard Byrd Condren and her brother Jack Condren, of Amarillo, Texas. Also preceding her is her beloved big brother Don Condren, and three lovely sisters, Charlotte Fyfe, Patricia Kersten, Sandra DeHarde. In addition to her daughters and their husbands, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings Virginia Clement, Howard Condren, and Harry Condren.There will be a Celebration of Life service at Plantation Estates Chapel, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC, Saturday, January 4 at 12:00 noon.An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close