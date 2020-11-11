1/1
Wanda (McGinnis) Propst
1928 - 2020
Wanda (McGinnis) Propst
April 15, 1928 - November 5, 2020
Kings Mountain, North Carolina - Wanda McGinnis Propst passed away in the early morning hours of November 5, 2020 at her home in Kings Mountain. NC. She was the daughter of Marion McGinnis and Mallie Wilson McGinnis of Newton, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of over 60 years, Dr. Lester J. Propst Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Allan Propst and his wife Tricia, and Mark Propst and his wife Kim. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Laura Propst Boyd (Eric), Sarah Propst Myers, Jordan Propst (Melissa) and Jackson Propst; Great grandchildren, Grayson Boyd, Garrett Boyd and Mackenzie Myers. Wanda was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne University and a life long teacher in Catawba, Lincoln, and Watauga counties. She was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrill's Ford, NC. The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC at 4136 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Sherrill's Ford, NC 28673 or to Life Enrichment Center of King Mountain, 222 King Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Guest register available at www.harrisfunerals.com arrangements: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 11, 2020.
