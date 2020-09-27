1/1
Wanda Turek Steele
1943 - 2020
Age 77, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away September 21, 2020. Born March 24, 1943, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank Stanley and Antoinette Klotkowski Turek. Wanda moved to Charlotte in the early 60's where she met and married the love of her life, William Steele. She enjoyed golfing, her bridge club, and creative pursuits such as sewing and quilting. Wanda was a member of the Episcopal Church and her faith guided the ways she lived her life. In addition, she loved animals, having and cared for numerous dogs and cats throughout her life. Wanda enjoyed traveling with her family, taking frequent trips to the beach, and more recently to California and New York. She had a kind and giving soul that will be greatly missed.

Wanda is survived by her loving children: Greg Steele, Michael Steele, Meredith Steele Simon, son-in-law Jason Simon and granddaughter Amelia Simon, sister, Irene Poole, and many more loving family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, William Steele, and her beloved pup Kasey.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Humane Society of York County and Hospice of Charlotte.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
