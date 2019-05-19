Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Browning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Judson Browning CHARLOTTE - Warren Judson Browning, age 92, died at Aldersgate retirement community with his daughter Cindy beside him on May 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1926, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of John Edmond Browning and Vera Mae Hartsfield Browning. He grew up during the Great Depression, experiencing foreclosure of the family home and scarce money. There were few bananas, and for the rest of his life they were his favorite treat. At every election his father pulled from the closet his "Herbert Hoover shoes" with holes in the soles to remind everyone to vote for the Democratic candidate. Franklin Roosevelt was a family hero. Warren's father John moved the family to a neighborhood served by Phillips High School, the best in Alabama, where Warren acquired a love of algebra from his teacher Mrs. Garrett. He was bright and diligent, skipped a grade, and matriculated to Auburn University at age 16 intending to study agriculture. After his freshman year, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and he enlisted in the Navy. He was a tail gunner on a PV-1 patrol bomber flying missions off the Atlantic Coast hunting German U-boats. He became friends with a pilot, David Davidson, who had been a mechanical engineer before the war and became a father figure, exposing him to a broader world of possibilities than farming. After the war Warren returned to Auburn, switched to mechanical engineering, and graduated on the G.I.-bill. At Auburn Warren met Mary Emma Taylor on a fraternity dance floor. There were dances every weekend, and Warren and Mary went to many together. These years were the happiest of their lives. They married in 1949 and had a son and two daughters, who became their joint focus for the next 25 years. Work took them from Louisiana to Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and finally Florida, where they spent 34 years in Cocoa. Over 65 years of employment, Warren worked on natural gas plants, wind tunnels, automatic controls, computer simulations for NASA, and in his last years civil engineering projects including building roads and bridges. His proudest professional achievement was his role in helping the crew of Apollo 13 return from space safely to earth. He loved to work, and only stopped at age 80 when glaucoma stole his sight. Warren had a wide range of interests and high energy to pursue them. He loved to fish and hunt, could repair anything from washing machines to cars, and read constantly on any nonfiction topic. When blindness overtook him, his reading did not stop. He switched to talking books and "read" selections chosen by Mary, who knew his interests. Recent reads included "Truman" and "Sapiens". He loved music from the time he played trombone in high school. He had a bass voice easy to hear at Aldersgate singalongs. He and his friend Helen Thomas were regulars at Charlotte Symphony concerts. He liked to be busy, attending lectures, and never missing an opportunity presented to him. Life was a non-stop classroom for him, and he was a learner all his life. His character was shaped primarily by the Great Depression and World War II. His industry, savings habits, and frugality were legendary in the family. Much good came of that solid homes, healthy food, and the best educations for the children. He and Mary made a good marriage for 70 years that had its share of bumps but left them both proud of their family and what they had accomplished together. They were never in debt after paying off Mary's college loans and were honored to pay their taxes for the privilege of living in the United States. Warren had a deep gratitude for Aldersgate, especially the residents, who were so interesting in their life experiences, and kind to him with his handicap. When neck cancer came, he appreciated the option of remaining in independent living with the services of Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, David, Dina, and Cindy; and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate June 2, at 2:00 P.M. in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, dedications can be sent to the .

Warren Judson Browning CHARLOTTE - Warren Judson Browning, age 92, died at Aldersgate retirement community with his daughter Cindy beside him on May 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1926, in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of John Edmond Browning and Vera Mae Hartsfield Browning. He grew up during the Great Depression, experiencing foreclosure of the family home and scarce money. There were few bananas, and for the rest of his life they were his favorite treat. At every election his father pulled from the closet his "Herbert Hoover shoes" with holes in the soles to remind everyone to vote for the Democratic candidate. Franklin Roosevelt was a family hero. Warren's father John moved the family to a neighborhood served by Phillips High School, the best in Alabama, where Warren acquired a love of algebra from his teacher Mrs. Garrett. He was bright and diligent, skipped a grade, and matriculated to Auburn University at age 16 intending to study agriculture. After his freshman year, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and he enlisted in the Navy. He was a tail gunner on a PV-1 patrol bomber flying missions off the Atlantic Coast hunting German U-boats. He became friends with a pilot, David Davidson, who had been a mechanical engineer before the war and became a father figure, exposing him to a broader world of possibilities than farming. After the war Warren returned to Auburn, switched to mechanical engineering, and graduated on the G.I.-bill. At Auburn Warren met Mary Emma Taylor on a fraternity dance floor. There were dances every weekend, and Warren and Mary went to many together. These years were the happiest of their lives. They married in 1949 and had a son and two daughters, who became their joint focus for the next 25 years. Work took them from Louisiana to Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and finally Florida, where they spent 34 years in Cocoa. Over 65 years of employment, Warren worked on natural gas plants, wind tunnels, automatic controls, computer simulations for NASA, and in his last years civil engineering projects including building roads and bridges. His proudest professional achievement was his role in helping the crew of Apollo 13 return from space safely to earth. He loved to work, and only stopped at age 80 when glaucoma stole his sight. Warren had a wide range of interests and high energy to pursue them. He loved to fish and hunt, could repair anything from washing machines to cars, and read constantly on any nonfiction topic. When blindness overtook him, his reading did not stop. He switched to talking books and "read" selections chosen by Mary, who knew his interests. Recent reads included "Truman" and "Sapiens". He loved music from the time he played trombone in high school. He had a bass voice easy to hear at Aldersgate singalongs. He and his friend Helen Thomas were regulars at Charlotte Symphony concerts. He liked to be busy, attending lectures, and never missing an opportunity presented to him. Life was a non-stop classroom for him, and he was a learner all his life. His character was shaped primarily by the Great Depression and World War II. His industry, savings habits, and frugality were legendary in the family. Much good came of that solid homes, healthy food, and the best educations for the children. He and Mary made a good marriage for 70 years that had its share of bumps but left them both proud of their family and what they had accomplished together. They were never in debt after paying off Mary's college loans and were honored to pay their taxes for the privilege of living in the United States. Warren had a deep gratitude for Aldersgate, especially the residents, who were so interesting in their life experiences, and kind to him with his handicap. When neck cancer came, he appreciated the option of remaining in independent living with the services of Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, David, Dina, and Cindy; and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Aldersgate June 2, at 2:00 P.M. in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, dedications can be sent to the . Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations