Warren Dale Boone, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
He was born on June 17, 1949 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Vaughn and Millie Boone. Mr. Boone graduated from Myers Park High School in 1967 and then attended Central Piedmont Community College. He was the former CEO of Melatex, Inc in Charlotte. He loved to sing and perform; was a member of the original North Meck Community Chorus for many years. Golf is the game he loved to play.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Matthew Boone.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marchia Boone; his daughter, Christen Boone and fiance, Brandon; grandsons, Vinnie and Camway Zacarolo; and sister, Jaye B. Lawrence.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Heritage House of Cavin-Cook Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers in memory of Warren, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Boone family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2019