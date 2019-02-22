Warren K. Holmes (1955 - 2019)
Warren K Holmes, Jr., 63, A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1.pm. at The Connecting Place at Greater Salem Church, 5318 Salem Church Rd, Charlotte, NC. Visitation is at 12 noon.

Wayne Russell Funeral Service is serving the Holmes family

3715 Beatties Ford Road (704)910-0656
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
