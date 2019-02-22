Warren K Holmes, Jr., 63, A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1.pm. at The Connecting Place at Greater Salem Church, 5318 Salem Church Rd, Charlotte, NC. Visitation is at 12 noon.
|
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019