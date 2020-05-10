Warren Brice Langston June 23, 1940 March 22, 2020 CHARLOTTE - Warren Brice Langston, after a brief illness, died March 22, 2020. He was born, June 23, 1940, to Helen and Elgin Langston, Rocky Point, NC. Warren attended UNC-Wilmington and graduated from Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas. He served in the U. S. Navy and was onboard the USS North Carolina when it docked for its last voyage in Wilmington, NC. He retired from IBM after 35 years, serving in Raleigh, NC, Beaumont, Texas, and Charlotte, NC. Afterwards he worked at Sharon Elementary School, Charlotte, NC, in an Administrative staff position. As a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church, he attended the Men's Bible Class, Thursday Morning Men's Breakfast group, and served as a church officer on numerous committees including Boy Scouts, and the Back Pack Ministry/ Planting Seeds of Hope. He traveled with Sardis teams to the Gulf Coast and Eastern North Carolina, assisting with hurricane relief projects. Special memories of mission work include his time with Sardis volunteers in Kenya. In Texas and North Carolina, he volunteered on building teams for Habitat for Humanity, providing affordable housing for God's people. Throughout these opportunities, Warren was always ready with his camera to capture precious moments of volunteers serving as God's hands for His people. Please consider making a contribution to a favorite charity in honor of Warren's life of Christian service. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alma Jo of 49 years, children Aimee L. Sanders (Stephen) and Thomas Brice Langston (Katrina) and granddaughters, Allison, Rachel, Zoe and Daisy. He is also survived by three sisters, Julia Zandy (Tommy), Burgaw, NC; Ricka McKeithan, Raleigh, NC; and Kaye Mrozinski (Tony), Fayetteville, Georgia; sister-in-law Lydia Law (Dr. Sam); numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Our family offers a special heartfelt thanks to the Novant Matthews and Novant Main for its care during Warren's illness. Due to present health concerns/travel restrictions, the family will plan a memorial service of Warren's life in the upcoming months. Heritage Funeral Home/Indian Trail is serving the family of Mr. Langston.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.