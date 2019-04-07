Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Steytler. View Sign

Warren Grant Steytler MOORESVILLE - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Warren Grant Steytler, devoted husband to Sarah Steytler and loving father to their four children passed away at the age of 50 at their home in Mooresville, NC. Warren was born in Cape Town, South Africa on September 3, 1968, and moved to the US at the age of 34 after serving in the military and working as an IT Systems Manager at Woolworth's Inc. In 2003 he joined Lowe's Companies, Inc. as a Systems Engineer and through dedication and hard work became their Chief Information Security Officer in 2014, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. In January 2019 he became a US citizen after living in NC for 16 years. Warren had a caring heart and cherished the moments he spent with his family and friends. He poured his love and passion into the delicious meals he cooked every day and welcomed friends into his home with a sincere hug and a boyish grin. He also enjoyed discovering new technologies and looked forward to the package outside his door almost every day. He leaves behind his wife and the love of his life Sarah Scott Steytler; his children Jemma and Aidan Steytler; Sarah's children Madison and Jacob Qualkenbush; his mother Lorraine Steytler; his father James Steytler and wife Tania; his sister Mandy Steytler; extended family and many friends who loved him dearly.

