Wayne Brian Dunham CHARLOTTE - Wayne Brian Dunham, 65, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away May 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Wayne was born on October 17, 1953, in Poughkeepsie, New York to parents Roy E. Dunham and Helen M. Lester also of Poughkeepsie, New York. Both parents predeceased Wayne. He was a 1971 graduate of Arlington High School, Freedom Plains, NY. In 1976 Wayne earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina. On July 10, 2007, Wayne married his soul mate, Jean DeBord, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jean is the daughter of Neil B. DeBord and Doris Mae also of Chattanooga, TN. In addition to his wife, Jean, Wayne is survived by three daughters: Carrie Mayeux and her husband Landry of Olympia, Washington; Laura Dunham of Charlotte, North Carolina; Audrey Gold and her husband Kienan of Huntersville, North Carolina; a step-son Rob Livingston and his wife Mandy of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a brother Roy C. Dunham and his wife Barbara of Venice, Florida and a sister Cheryl D. Venuto and her husband Ed of Hyde Park New York. He is survived also by a grandson, Jameson Gold of Huntersville, North Carolina and four step grandchildren, Jake Livingston; Noah Livingston; Austin Jones and Kayli Jones of Chattanooga, Tennessee along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. In September 1976, after graduating from Clemson, Wayne went to work for Westinghouse. Wayne retired from Mitsubishi Electric Power Products in October 2018 as South East Regional Vice President. MEPPI is headquartered in Warrendale, PA. Wayne was a very smart and talented man with diverse interests. He was a Lifetime Member of the ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Wayne had a huge caring heart and a positive upbeat soul. He always said, "I'm a survivor and a son of a Marine". From the very beginning of his Leukemia diagnosis he was determined to conquer the disease and move on with his life. He had a smile so big and a laugh so hearty you couldn't help but be happy when you were around him. There will be no viewing hours. A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

