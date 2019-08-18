Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Ellis "Coach Lloyd" Lloyd. View Sign Service Information Powell Funeral Home, Inc. 1603 Wilborn Avenue South Boston , VA 24592 (434)-572-3525 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Ellis Lloyd died in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The son of Ina Dawson Lloyd and William David Lloyd, he was born in South Boston, VA on February 17, 1942. He graduated from Halifax County High School in 1960 where he was a member of the conference champion basketball team his senior year. Wayne was a member of The First Baptist Church of South Boston, VA.



Wayne attended East Carolina University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and met his wife Donna of nearly 55 years. After graduating in 1965, he moved to Fairfax, VA with Donna to embark on a career in education and coaching that would span five decades.



Combining his love of sports, especially basketball and golf, with his fierce loyalty to family, friends, students, and the community, Wayne coached hundreds of scholar athletes. Affectionally known by all as "Coach Lloyd", Wayne helped his players reach their potential on and off the field with many going on to compete at the collegiate level and beyond. Most importantly, he taught his players to contribute to the community, excel academically, love and respect each other, challenge themselves, be good people, become champions, learn grace in failure, rise to the challenge, and never give up.



He also coached several teams to conference and regional championships, including a run to the state basketball finals in 1975. As a result of his dedication to the athletic community as a player and coach, Wayne was inducted into the Halifax County South Boston Sports Hall of Fame.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Donna Matthews Lloyd; daughter Mary Susan Lloyd Griesser; and granddaughters Elizabeth Griesser and Kate Griesser. He is also survived by his sister Janet Lloyd Adams and husband Wayne, and sister Joyce Ann (Lloyd) Lewis and husband Donnie as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC on August 20, 2019 at 2:30 pm and at The First Baptist Church in South Boston, VA on August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following both services.



Memorials may be made to the Halifax County South Boston Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 12, South Boston, VA 24592;



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral and Cremation Service, 1321 Berkley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606 and Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592; (434) 572-4911.





