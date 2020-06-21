Wayne M. Brendle, 90, passed away on June 18, 2020. Wayne was born on August 20, 1929 to Ernest and Mary Brendle.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.