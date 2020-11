Wayne R. SnyderFebruary 19, 1966 - November 16, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - Wayne R. Snyder (54) of Milton, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Pineville Atrium Hospital-Charlotte. Wayne was born February 19, 1966 in Charlotte, NC to Judith May Philippi and James Lecky Snyder.Wayne is survived by his children, Cortney and Bradley Snyder; sister, Brenda Byrne; multiple nieces and nephews; also his great friend, Terry Hall.He graduated from Camden Military Academy, May 1984. He served with the United States Army from May 1985 to May 1989, including two years stationed in Korea. Wayne will be greatly missed by his family, children and everyone who loved and cared for him dearly.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com