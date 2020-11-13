1/1
Weldon Storey
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Weldon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weldon Storey
March 13, 1935 - November 8, 2020
Langhorne, Pennsylvania - Weldon R. Storey passed away at 99 years old on November 1st while in Crestview Nursing Home in Langhorne, PA.
He lived a full life of family, travel and various interests and hobbies. He lived his youth in Lumberton, NJ, a town he remained dedicated to, writing several books on it and leading tours. With no car, or even a radio, he spent his time swimming in the Rancocas Creek and playing baseball.
He served in WWII in the 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops, fighting in Italy and earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Returning, he lived in Lower Makefield, Levittown, Charlotte, NC, Florida and Newtown.
Married to his wife Edith for 53 years, he worked as a Tool and Die Maker and Technical Writer. They were devoted to each other, traveling all over the country, going on family camping trips and collecting rocks and minerals.
In Charlotte, NC, he worked at Discovery Place, where after retiring, he and Edith volunteered almost 4,000 hours.
Predeceased by a brother and sister and his wife Edith (nee Ritter) and step son William. He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Blevins and Evelyn Throne, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Washington Crossing National cemetery on Monday, November 16th at 11:00. Remembrances' can be left on www.wmrowengrantinc.com. Donations can be made to Boys Town.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved