Weldon Storey
March 13, 1935 - November 8, 2020
Langhorne, Pennsylvania - Weldon R. Storey passed away at 99 years old on November 1st while in Crestview Nursing Home in Langhorne, PA.
He lived a full life of family, travel and various interests and hobbies. He lived his youth in Lumberton, NJ, a town he remained dedicated to, writing several books on it and leading tours. With no car, or even a radio, he spent his time swimming in the Rancocas Creek and playing baseball.
He served in WWII in the 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops, fighting in Italy and earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. Returning, he lived in Lower Makefield, Levittown, Charlotte, NC, Florida and Newtown.
Married to his wife Edith for 53 years, he worked as a Tool and Die Maker and Technical Writer. They were devoted to each other, traveling all over the country, going on family camping trips and collecting rocks and minerals.
In Charlotte, NC, he worked at Discovery Place, where after retiring, he and Edith volunteered almost 4,000 hours.
Predeceased by a brother and sister and his wife Edith (nee Ritter) and step son William. He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Blevins and Evelyn Throne, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Washington Crossing National cemetery on Monday, November 16th at 11:00. Remembrances' can be left on www.wmrowengrantinc.com
. Donations can be made to Boys Town.