Wendell Dalton Wells III
1945 - 2020
Dr. Wendell Dalton Wells, III, MD, age 74, completed his earthly course and peacefully transitioned on Monday, August 24, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, NC with his beloved wife, Anne, loving daughter, Nikki, devoted sister, Cynthia and nephew, George at his side.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, 2:00pm, St. James Catholic Church, 1018 West Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet, NC. Interment with military honors will be at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 East Broad Avenue, Rockingham, NC.

The public viewing and family visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and viewing on Friday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. at Smith's Funeral Home, 604 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, North Carolina.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
