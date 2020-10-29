Wendell Gene Sigmon, 79, of Newton, passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born August 3, 1941 in Catawba County to the late Wendell Osborne Sigmon and Ada Lee McCall Sigmon. Gene graduated from Bandy's High School as an outstanding three sport varsity athlete as well as an academic scholar. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a football scholarship. His senior year, as captain of the football team, he led the Tarheels to victory in the 1963 Gator Bowl. Gene graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law and returned to Catawba County to raise his family and practice law. He served briefly as District Court Judge and was one of the youngest ever in the State of NC to be elected to that position. Gene became a partner at the law firm of Sigmon, Sigmon and Isenhour in Newton, NC. For many years Gene served Catawba County as the County Attorney, helping oversee incredible growth and progress. In 2018 the North Carolina State Bar recognized Gene for his fifty years of service to the profession of law. Known to most in this community as "Big Gene", he was the man that touched nearly every person he met. He was a mentor to hundreds of attorneys, both young and old, and a counselor to countless clients. Gene was a visible presence in the City of Newton and most considered him a friend. He will be remembered for his abilities in the courtroom, love of the Tarheels and Yankee baseball, exceptional homemade ice cream, athletic skills, ferocious competitiveness, passion for bird hunting, and affection for his dogs. Mostly he will be remembered for his undying love for his family and friends. Those left to cherish his memory are; Daughters: Amanda Sigmon Yancey of Charlotte and Amy Sigmon Walker and husband Mitch of Newton; Brothers: Jesse Sigmon and wife Mary, Clyde Sigmon and wife Doris, David Sigmon and wife Judy, Cecil Sigmon and wife Brenda, Marshall Sigmon and wife Susan, and Mark Sigmon and wife Brenda; Sisters: Freddie Canady and husband Andy, Nancy Bell and husband Dwight, and Janie Sigmon; Grandchildren: Madison Welch, Savannah Yancey, Avery Yancey, Braden Walker, Jackson Walker, Nola Walker, Mira Sigmon, and Sadie Walker; Great-Grandchildren: Mia Welch and Oliver Welch.
A service to celebrate Gene's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Balls Creek Campground under the arbor. Rev. Mark Muckler and Mr. Wesley Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Balls Creek Campground. The Sigmon family requests that you practice social distancing, wear a mask, and if you don't feel comfortable sitting under the arbor, bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Wendell Gene Sigmon to Hearts and Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682, heartshopenc.org
