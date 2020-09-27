L. Wesley Ledford died September 21, 2020.
Wesley was born on July 5, 1932 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Raymond Broadwell Ledford and Daisy Stell Ledford. He grew up in Raleigh and graduated from Broughton High School, where he excelled at football and track and met his high school sweetheart, Daphne, who later became his wife of 63 years. His athletic talents led to college scholarship offers in both sports, leading him to accept a football scholarship to play end at Wake Forest College. He graduated a Demon Deacon in 1954 and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Wesley started his career in Raleigh with North Carolina Equipment Company and transferred with the company to Charlotte in 1958. He later formed and ran Ledford Equipment Company for several years prior to being offered an opportunity with Carolina Tractor Company. He would ultimately become the Vice President of Sales and Service until his retirement.
Wesley was a kind, optimistic man, who loved shared time with family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and found great pleasure in exploring the Cape Fear region and Inland Waterway. He and Daphne particularly enjoyed the many days that they spent at Wrightsville Beach. Wesley's path in life also led him to serve the needs of others. He was a Trinity Pop Warner football coach and past member of North Mecklenburg Optimist Club, serving youth. Wesley and Daphne were members of Providence Baptist Church and former members of Charlotte Country Club where Wesley enjoyed many a day of golf and fellowship.
Wesley is survived by his beloved wife, Daphne; his daughter, Lynn Ledford Brown; his grandson, Wesley Rion (Kinzey) Ledford; and his sister-in-law, Freddye Ledford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Franklin (Lee) Ledford; his sister, Florine Olive; and his brother, Raymond Bruce Ledford.
Services will be private due to the Covid pandemic. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
