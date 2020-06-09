Wesley Reed Shaw, 89, of Charlotte, passed away June 3, 2020. Born July 9, 1930 in Pinehurst, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Talmadge and Emila Gooden Shaw.
Wesley is survived by his devoted son, Allen Shaw of Charlotte whom oversaw his care. He is also survived by his brother Jack Shaw and many nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Anne Shaw, his brothers Preston, Roderick, Vance, and sister Frances Becker.
Wesley was a decorated veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Army from 1949-1952. Awards include the Combat Infantrymen's Badge, Bronze Star and 3 Purple Hearts. He enjoyed music, cruises with his wife and spending time with his family. Wesley retired in 1994 from Presbyterian Hospital Engineering.
There will be a graveside service held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 3:00pm at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.