William Whitaker "Whit" Gallman left Charlotte on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, and returned to his Heavenly Father on the completion of a 63-year mission serving others and exploring the mysteries of life. Whit was the son of Joe W. Gallman, Sr. of Boiling Springs, SC, and the late Leonora Gallman. A native of Spartanburg, SC, Whit graduated from Clemson and spent 37 years as an engineer with Duke Energy. He was a lifelong United Methodist and a current member of Myers Park United Methodist Church.



Whit lived by the credo of "service to others, not to self", spreading his resources of time, energy, knowledge and money through Habitat for Humanity, Myers Park UMC, and one to one support to folks who needed a helping hand or an automotive consultant. He took time to try out every barbecue place around and to spread silly jokes wherever he went. His interest in electric vehicles led him from Ford Focus to Tesla. He will be remembered for his generous and loving spirit, his beautiful bass singing voice, and his penchant for planning ahead for every possible contingency.



In addition to his father, Whit is survived by his siblings: Wayne Gallman and wife Yvonne; Nora Geddie and husband Ed; Mary Jane Gallman; his nieces and nephews; his dear friend Lisa Shingler, and many other friends and neighbors, who celebrate a life well lived and will miss him sorely.



Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Jubilee Hall at Myers Park United Methodist Church with a BBQ reception for friends and family following the service.



Memorials may be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte.



