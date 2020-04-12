Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Adam Almond. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland 13575 Broadway Ave. Midland , NC 28107 (704)-888-5571 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert Adam Almond, 96, of Locust, passed away April 4, 2020 at the W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.



Wilbert was the fifth of eight children born to John R. and Alice L. Almond on February 18, 1924. His parents and siblings preceded him in death except one sister Pauline Tucker of Albemarle. He married the love of his life Evelyn Christine Furr and they were happily married 65 years before her passing.



Mr. Almond served in the U.S Army during WWII and made his way to Normandy, France one day after the D Day invasion. Two weeks later he was severely injured in battle during a mortar attack from which took two years to recover. From his wounds he received a Purple Heart medal. After he was honorably discharged from service he went to watchmaking school at Spencer, NC on the GI Bill and after graduation as a watchmaker established a business in Badin, NC. He moved to Locust and married Evelyn and established Almond Jewelers. Years later he developed a love of photography and transitioned careers to become a photographer and co-owner of Almond Photographers with his wife. Wilbert invested time in his community and church. He was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Locust where he married his bride. He was the last surviving charter member of the Locust Volunteer Fire Department, a charter member of the Locust Lion's Club and a charter member of the Veteran's of Foreign Wars Locust Chapter.



A private graveside service will be at First Baptist Cemetery, 320 South Central Ave., Locust. A memorial service for all family and friends is being planned this summer to celebrate his life.



He is survived by his son Jeff Almond (Betsy) of Mooresville, NC; his grandson Matt Kemo (Ashli) of Newland, NC; and granddaughter Emily Almond of Raleigh. He has one great-grandson Covin Kemo.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , Locust Chapter of the Veteran's of Foreign Wars, the First Baptist Church of Locust or any charity supporting the humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Almond family.

