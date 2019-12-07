Mr. Wildon Brooks Eaddy, 86, of Gastonia, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born September 3, 1933 in Johnsonville, SC, a son of the late General Wildon and Mary Brooks Eaddy.
Mr. Eaddy served his country in the US Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from Duke University and earned his MBA from the UNC at Greensboro. He was the CFO with Carolina Tractor and retired after 20 years of service before owning a branch of H&R Block. He was a longtime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 59 years, Jean Robertson Eaddy; children, Maryanna Myers of Cary, NC; Brooks and Mandy Eaddy of Edmond, OK; Blake and Stephanie Eaddy; Hunter and Debbie Eaddy, all of Gastonia; nine grandchildren, Anna, Leighton, and Sam Galvin, Grace Ann Myers, Adair and Conlon Eaddy, Christian Eaddy, Grayson and Jillian Eaddy; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Brooks Boraz; brother, Dr. John (Meb) Eaddy of Columbia, SC; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Eaddy will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church with Father Shawn Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 258 W. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is assisting the Eaddy family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 7, 2019