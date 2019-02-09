Wilfred Godfrey Beatty CHARLOTTE - Wilfred Godfrey Beatty passed away January 16, 2019, at his home in Charlotte. Wilfred, the son of Andrew Beatty, Sr. and Cathleen Ardrey Beatty, was a native of Charlotte, NC, graduating from West Charlotte High School. He traveled extensively, living in other parts of the United States and abroad. His vivacious personality was legendary and will be missed. A memorial service will be held today, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 2301 Statesville Ave., in Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2019