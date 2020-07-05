1/
Wilhelmina Efird Cunningham
1919 - 2020
Wilhelmina Efird Cunningham, died June 26, 2020 in her home at The Cypress of Charlotte. Mrs. Cunningham grew up in Albemarle, NC, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Watt G. Efrid. She was predeceased by her husband, John Cunningham.

Mrs. Cunningham was a graduate of UNC-Greensboro and a long-standing member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church

She is survived by her four children, M. Melchor Lowe Hines of Statesboro, GA, Mary Wilhelmina Lowe Hayes of Atlanta, GA, C. Christopher Lowe of Charlotte, NC and Charles Mellon Lowe, Jr. of Fort Mill, SC.

Graveside services will be private at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Charlotte Community Health Clinic, 8401 Medical Plaza Dr Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28262, Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or any charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
