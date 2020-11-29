Willard Caldwell
December 10, 1955 - November 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Willard Caldwell is survived by his children, Quentin Graham, Willard Bradley Caldwell (Franchesca) and Shawnetta Hoyle (Rev. C.J.), Kenekea Reynolds (Antionne) and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Melvin Caldwell, brothers Melvin III and Thomas Caldwell. Also survived by sisters Carolyn Gibson, Marilyn McClain (Pat), Anita Mobley, Doris Reed (Stanley) and Kenna Richardson (Gregg), Aunt Addie Mae Porter, sister-in-law Glenda Caldwell, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.