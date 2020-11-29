1/1
Willard Caldwell
1955 - 2020
Willard Caldwell
December 10, 1955 - November 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Willard Caldwell is survived by his children, Quentin Graham, Willard Bradley Caldwell (Franchesca) and Shawnetta Hoyle (Rev. C.J.), Kenekea Reynolds (Antionne) and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Melvin Caldwell, brothers Melvin III and Thomas Caldwell. Also survived by sisters Carolyn Gibson, Marilyn McClain (Pat), Anita Mobley, Doris Reed (Stanley) and Kenna Richardson (Gregg), Aunt Addie Mae Porter, sister-in-law Glenda Caldwell, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and relatives.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home - CHARLOTTE
1424 STATESVILLE AVE
Charlotte, NC 28206
704.333.1167
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Wiggie will be missed. Many Blessings to the Family
Eva Boyce
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
My loving uncle. May you dance with your mother, father and brothers as we celebrate your life. I know you will continue to guide all of us and remind us to ALWAYS cherish the small joys life has to offer. You will be missed but never forgotten. WE LOVE YOU.
Alicia Cooper-Cephus
Family
November 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rosemary (Niese) Hall
November 28, 2020
To Quentin and Shawnetta, please know our prayers are with you and your family. We send our love to you all. Hold on to God’s right hand. Much love, Pop, Larry Matkins and Ma’ Joan Matkins.
Larry/Joan Matkins
Friend
November 28, 2020
To the Caldwell family, I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a great friend of the family. Words cannot explain who he was. Always had me laughing. He will be missed.
Lee Cloud
Friend
November 27, 2020
My uncle...my humorous, handsome, hat-wearing uncle, gone too soon, but in pain no more. I thank God for the memories, smiles and laughter shared over the years. Rest well and fly high!

Love,
Your neice,
Bridgette-Dallas,TX
Bridgette Gibson
Family
November 27, 2020
Praying for you during your time of bereavement. May God continue His love and compassion for you always.
Myriam Carraway
November 27, 2020
Rest in Heavenly Peace, Weegie
GARDENIA WATTS
November 27, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Shirley Graham Jones
November 27, 2020
To my dear friend and former brother-in-law may you rest peacefully in heaven. You will always be remembered for your welcoming smile, friendly personality and being a great father to my niece, Shawnetta, and nephew, Quentin. We will see and remember you every-time we see them and your grandkids Aliya, Autumn and Caden. Slumber peacefully until you reach your heavenly home.
Shirley Graham Jones
Friend
November 27, 2020
To my fellowman of Groove Phi Groove Social Fellowship Inc. may you rest in peace. We've known each other since 6th grade, Barringer Elementary School. We will always share the same family.
Randy Stitt
Classmate
November 25, 2020
My dear friend and fellow soldier may you rest in peace soldiers don’t die they just move on to another assignment
Clyde Marshall
Military
November 24, 2020
To the Caldwell Family you have my heartfelt sympathy and condolences. Willard and I attended the old Zeb Vance and Irwin Ave Schools. He was a good friend.
Alice Chisholm
November 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Caldwell family. I am lost for words on this because this one hits real hard. Childhood Memories.....I know you were tired so Rest on my Brother. I love you man!
David Cloud
Family
November 24, 2020
Prayers of comfort to you all during this difficult time.
Cheri Futrell-Crafton
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sending Prayers to the Caldwell family for added strength.
I worked with Willard at one time. Always so respectful, and fun loving. His sweet smile
made the workplace and the world a far better place.



Kathy Hill
Friend
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Willard was my dear dear friend for many years. His humor and loving spirit I will hold in my heart. He loved his children deeply and his family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Huntley Oden
Barbara Oden
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sending, my deepest condolences & prayers to the Caldwell Family. I was a Myers Park HS classmate of Willard's. May God strengthen the family during this difficult time.
Nancy Williamson
Friend
November 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Family.
Dorothy Futrell
Friend
