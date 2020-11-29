To my dear friend and former brother-in-law may you rest peacefully in heaven. You will always be remembered for your welcoming smile, friendly personality and being a great father to my niece, Shawnetta, and nephew, Quentin. We will see and remember you every-time we see them and your grandkids Aliya, Autumn and Caden. Slumber peacefully until you reach your heavenly home.



Shirley Graham Jones

Friend