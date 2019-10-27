Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Charles Coffron Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

Willard, "Bill" Charles Coffron, Jr, 72, of Charlotte, North Carolina died October 24, 2019 in his home. He was born on June 3, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Donna Pennell Coffron and the late Willard Charles Coffron. Bill grew up moving around the south east ending in Atlanta where he attended and graduated from Tucker High School. Bill attended Georgia State University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. During and after college Bill served in the Army Reserves and always had animated stories to tell of his involvement. Bill began his forty-five year career in the transportation industry with Ryder and Mercedes. He later joined Volvo Heavy Trucks as a district manager and worked his way to becoming a Regional Vice President for the South East where he retired after thirty-four years in 2016. Bill's time at Volvo was regarded as some of his most fond memories where he made lasting lifetime friendships. Bill was quick witted and a natural story teller. He would often catch his loved ones off guard with a one liner that would make you (and he) laugh out of the blue. Artistic, and creative, Bill loved a project, especially one that involved a home improvement. He enjoyed boating, a good steak and potatoes au gratin, an advanced crossword puzzle, cooking a hearty meal, and his dogs. But of all the past times golf was his favorite. Always an avid golfer, in his retirement Bill spent a lot of his free time on the golf course where he continued to form strong friendships. Affectionately known as "Pop" by his grandchildren, he loved his family dearly and sharing his pastimes with them. Bill is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jeanne Blythe Coffron; his children Tracey Coffron Cook (Marc), Steven Charles Coffron (Caroline) and Christine Coffron Leonard (Roger); grandchildren, Blythe Isabella Turner, William Joel Turner, Jack Coffron Turner, Lucille McClain Coffron, Charlotte Blythe Coffron and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of baby Leonard this January. He is also survived by his Mother Donna Pennell Coffron, his sisters Barbara Coffron Kolarick and Marcia Coffron Tremonti. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Jean Sack. A memorial Service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church at 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. A reception will follow at the church. Memorials can be made St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @





